Emojis are better at expressing actual emotions than text, say scientists

Emojis – love them or hate them they've become part of our communication in the digital age and if a new research paper is to be believed they're better than text in conveying the actual emotion experienced in face-to-face interactions.

The paper, published in the journal Behaviour and Information Technology found that emojis produce "neural responses that are similar to those that are observed in face-to-face communication".

A happy face makes us happy even if it's not the actual happy face of the person we're communicating with.

According to an article in the Wall Street Journal the clarity of emotion signalled by the use of emojis, "can lead to better co-operation" in the workplace.