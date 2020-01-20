Sci-Tech

Jack Dorsey on Twitter edit button: 'We’ll probably never do it'

20 January 2020 - 06:16 By Unathi Nkanjeni
An edit button for Twitter? Nope. It is never happening, says CEO Jack Dorsey.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has shut down any ideas of one day introducing an edit button on the platform.

In an interview on Wired, Dorsey said of the short answer to the request was “no”. 

“The reason why there’s no edit button and there hasn’t been an edit button traditionally is because we started as an SMS text messaging service. As you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe and feeling in the early days.”

Dorsey noted that while there are good reasons for editing tweets, such as fixing typos and broken links, people can also use it for malicious intent, like editing content to mislead people.

The edit button is something Twitter users, including Kim Kardashian West, have repeatedly asked for over the years.

Recently, media personality and businesswoman Bonang teased her followers that she told Jack about making the edit button when she met him at Twitter’s #OneTeam2020 conference in Houston, Texas.

Watch the full Q&A below:

