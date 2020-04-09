SA's Jurassic Park produces amazing Easter egg discovery

The embryos, exposed in 1977 during road construction in the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, were taken from Wits to the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in France in 2015. There they were scanned with X-ray beams generated by a massive ring of electrons.

After nearly three years of processing back at Wits, Kimberley Chapelle of the Evolutionary Studies Institute reconstructed a 3D model of the 2cm-long embryonic skull.

Until now, it was believed the embryos in the seven eggs recovered by the late Prof James Kitching had died just before hatching. But Chapelle noticed similarities with the developing embryos of living dinosaur relatives, such as crocodiles, chickens, turtles and lizards.

By comparing which bones of the skull were present at different stages of their embryonic development, she established that the Massospondylus embryos were younger than previously thought, and had gone through only 60% of their incubation period.

She also found that each embryo had two types of teeth preserved in its developing jaws. One set was made up of simple triangular teeth that would have been resorbed (broken down) or shed before hatching - like geckos and crocodiles today. The second set was similar to that of adults and would be the one the embryos hatched with.