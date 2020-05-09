Pfizer to outsource drug production, focus on Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Friday it is in talks to shift more of its medicine production to outside contractors as it prepares for large-scale production of an experimental vaccine to prevent Covid-19, should it prove safe and effective.

The US drugmaker is tapping its network of around 200 outside contractors, which includes Catalent Inc, Lonza Group AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, to play a bigger role in producing some of its existing medicines, Mike McDermott, president of global supply at Pfizer, told Reuters in an interview.

Pfizer did not specify which companies within its network it is in active discussions with about shifting production.

That will help Pfizer shift a portion of production at four of its vaccine manufacturing facilities, including one of its largest US factories, towards the coronavirus vaccine while preventing disruptions in supply of its other products, he said.

“They have been hugely helpful in the past and will help us through this,” McDermott said.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE said on Tuesday they have begun delivering doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidates for initial human testing in the US. Trials in Germany had already begun.

If successful, Pfizer said it hopes to receive emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration as early as October. It could distribute up to 20-million doses by the end of 2020, and potentially hundreds of millions next year, it said.

The shift to outside production of other medicines will primarily effect vaccines and intravenous drugs. Pfizer currently produces around 1.5-billion doses of intravenously injected vaccines and drugs each year.