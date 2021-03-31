Google's 'Teacher approved' apps mislead on children' privacy, activists tell FTC

Two advocacy groups on Wednesday called on the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether apps that Google's Play Store labels as “Teacher approved” are unlawfully collecting personal data without parental consent to target ads at children.

The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) and the Center for Digital Democracy (CDD), which have helped spur FTC action before, cited among other evidence reports from three separate research groups since last June that concluded Play Store apps aimed at children quietly transmitted data about individual users to other companies.

Alphabet Inc's Google said in response to Wednesday's complaint that its app store is “committed to providing a positive and safe environment for children and families” and that it “will continue to make the protection of children on our platform a priority.”

Google's Play Store is the default option for downloading apps on nearly every Android smartphone and tablet in the US. To address concerns from parents about child-safe apps, Google markets some as meant for families and even “Teacher approved.”