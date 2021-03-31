Pretoria teen flies SA banner at tech fest with artificial intelligence project

A Pretoria grade 11 pupil is proving that SA can compete with the rest of the world when it comes to science and technology after she took second place at an international artificial intelligence (AI) competition.

Tsakane Koko, from the Curro Academy Pretoria, whose team recently participated in the Imagine Cup Junior Virtual Artificial Intelligence Hackathon girls edition, competed against 21 other countries, including Egypt, Canada, England and Croatia.

Also known as the “Olympics of technology”, the hackathon challenge is a live international event in which teams compete by trying to solve real world problems through the use of AI.

This particular challenge is exclusively for high school girls, between 14 to 18 years, who excel at maths and computer science and who are interested in pursuing a career in AI.

For the competition Tsakane and her peers from other Curro campuses across the country used AI to help trace and locate one of the world’s most endangered mammals, the African wild dog.

“I feel honoured to have been part of the challenge. I am grateful I came in at second place because at the beginning it was very challenging and I didn’t think we would make it through to the second round,” Koko told TimesLIVE this week.