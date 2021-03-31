Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans drops — poll

The percentage of US Black adults who say they have either received a vaccine shot for Covid-19 or want one as soon as possible rose to 55% in March from 41% in February, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) showed.

Overall, 61% American adults reported being vaccinated or intended to receive the shot, up from 55% in February, the March report said, adding that the biggest driver in the change was interest from Black adults.

Distrust in Covid-19 vaccines has weighed on US rollout efforts, especially in some communities of colour. Black and Hispanic communities have been lagging behind white people in receiving vaccines, a report by KFF showed early this month.