Sci-Tech

WATCH | Scientists awaken 'ghosts' in Parkinson’s patients

05 May 2021 - 11:08 By Reuters

Scientists in Switzerland have devised a way of awakening the 'ghosts' hidden in the brains of Parkinson's disease sufferers to help evaluate their mental health.

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination.

Parkinson's symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

READ MORE:

Punching against Parkinson's, a grandmother boxer fights for her health

Donning shiny gloves and purple sneakers, 75-year-old Nancy Van Der Stracten hops into the boxing ring and starts punching in a fight against severe ...
News
2 months ago

Separating facts from fiction: therapeutic uses of CBD

SPONSORED | Adcock Ingram launches its flagship cannabis-based range ADCO CBD in SA
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Parkinson's disease in Afrikaners tracked to single founder family

A large number of Afrikaners in South Africa may be at risk of contracting Parkinson's disease because of their ancestors, a study by Stellenbosch ...
News
6 years ago

Most read

  1. Jailing Zuma could lead to anarchy, civic body says in court application South Africa
  2. Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van driver evades attack as bullets fly in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  5. Indian cargo ship 'quarantined' in Durban, 14 crew tested for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X