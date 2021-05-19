Sci-Tech

WATCH | Exhibition wrestles with the inner workings of the human body

A journey under the skin!

19 May 2021 - 09:58 By Reuters

The “Body Worlds” exhibition aims to show people the one constant in the rapidly evolving and fast-paced modern world: the human body.

The Body Worlds is an exhibition created by Dr Angelina Whalley and Dr Gunther von Hagens, which has now come to the city of Zurich, in Switzerland. Their goal was to educate the public on the inner workings of the human body and to show the effects of healthy and unhealthy lifestyles. 

The exhibition has been on display since 1995 in more than 140 cities across the US, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Bodies are bequeathed by living volunteers across the globe.

