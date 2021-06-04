Sci-Tech

Google to let Android users opt out of tracking, following Apple

04 June 2021 - 08:52 By Nico Grant
Google is following Apple's lead on the tracking by advertisers on smartphone applications. File image
Google is following Apple's lead on the tracking by advertisers on smartphone applications. File image
Image: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Google will let Android mobile software users opt out of being tracked by advertisers on their smartphone applications, following an earlier move by rival Apple Inc to bolster privacy on iPhones.

The option will become available in late 2021, with a Google Play services update, the Alphabet Inc unit said on a support website. Developers will no longer be able to see a user’s unique advertising ID if that person has declined to receive personalised ads. Unlike Apple’s feature, users won’t be opted out of ad tracking by default.

For months, Google has been mulling a way to give Android users more control over ad tracking with a less stringent approach than Apple’s, Bloomberg reported. In May, Google said it would create a safety section in its Play Store in 2022 so Android users can see what data developers collect about them and share, plus give access to additional privacy and security information.

Apple roiled the mobile advertising industry in April when it debuted its App Tracking Transparency feature, which requires users to opt in to being tracked by apps for personalised advertising. Developers expect to lose revenue from the change because most consumers likely won’t agree to have their data collected.

Google said the Play services rollout would affect apps running on Android 12 devices starting in late 2021 and migrate to other devices with Google Play in early 2022.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

MORE:

Apple's Tim Cook says 'threat profile' of iPhone justifies App Store rules

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook on Friday told a court that threats to iPhone security and privacy required tight control of the App Store, which “Fortnite” ...
News
1 week ago

Viral load: Why e-devices are making our kids sick

Increasingly glued to their electronic devices because of the pandemic, South African children are at growing risk of dangers ranging from vision ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: A bad Apple move spoils the karma

Apple did not need to crush the competition to give the AirTag a solid start
Business
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m ... South Africa
  2. Grade 12 midyear exams scrapped to make up for lost time South Africa
  3. ‘He pulled some Bushiri on us’: Malema’s prediction about lockdown level 2 has ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Please don’t bore me’ — cops ‘ignore’ woman’s plea for help South Africa
  5. 'Gupta associate' and three former Free State agriculture officials arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...