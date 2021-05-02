Viral load: Why e-devices are making our kids sick
Excessive e-device use causing range of disorders in children
02 May 2021 - 00:00
Increasingly glued to their electronic devices because of the pandemic, South African children are at growing risk of dangers ranging from vision disorders to behaviour problems.
In an article in the South African Journal of Science, five University of KwaZulu-Natal experts in optometry and physiotherapy expressed concern about an emerging public health risk from extended device use during the pandemic...
