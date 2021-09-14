Sci-Tech

South Korean antitrust agency fines Google $177m for abusing market dominance

14 September 2021 - 14:29 By Reuters
Earlier this month, parliament passed a bill to ban major app store operators such as Google from forcing software developers to use their payment systems and effectively stopping developers from charging commission on in-app purchases.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

South Korea's antitrust regulator on Tuesday fined Alphabet Inc's Google 207 billion won ($176.64 million), saying the US technology giant abused its dominant market position to restrict competition in the mobile operating system market.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) investigated Google for allegedly blocking local smartphone makers from using other operating systems.

The fine is the latest antitrust setback for Google in South Korea. Earlier this month, parliament passed a bill to ban major app store operators such as Google from forcing software developers to use their payment systems and effectively stopping developers from charging commission on in-app purchases.

KFTC said the fine could be the ninth-biggest it has ever imposed.

Google was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. 

