Sci-Tech

Australian PM refuses to commit to phasing out fossil fuels

26 September 2021 - 13:31 By Melanie Burton
Morrison said his government was still working on its emissions plans, declining to commit to curbing fossil fuels that account for a major part of Australia's export revenue.
Morrison said his government was still working on its emissions plans, declining to commit to curbing fossil fuels that account for a major part of Australia's export revenue.
Image: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to commit to phasing out fossil fuels as a major climate conference approaches, while his deputy doubled down on opposing targets for net zero emissions of greenhouse gases.

Australia, the world's top coal and a major gas exporter, is under growing pressure to come up with emissions reduction targets ahead of November's COP26 United Nations climate conference in Scotland.

The International Monetary Fund called on Australia to set a “time bound” target to reach net zero emissions on Friday, when the country's treasurer warned  that Australia must brace for much higher borrowing costs if it fails to commit to a net zero target by 2050, as many peers have done.

In interviews with Australian media after a summit in Washington, Morrison said his government was still working on its emissions plans, declining to commit to curbing fossil fuels that account for a major part of Australia's export revenue.

He told broadcaster SBS in an interview that aired on Saturday night that he was not prepared to pull back any fossil fuel industries immediately.

“We don't have to, because that change will take place over time,” he said. “We are working on the transition technologies and fuels and the ultimate technologies that will be there over the next 20, 30 years that can get us to net zero... This doesn't happen overnight.”

Morrison, who has a largely undefined slogan of “technology not taxes”, was part of a government that torpedoed a carbon pricing scheme after winning the 2013 election while opposing the mechanism as a tax.

His deputy prime minister, climate change sceptic Barnaby Joyce, dug in on Sunday against a net zero target.

“We look at it through the eyes of making sure there is not an unreasonable, or any loss of... regional jobs,” Joyce, whose National party represents largely rural voters, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Joyce said proceeds from mining and agriculture industries were vital for people in regional towns, from hairdressers to auto service providers.

“You've got to remember, fossil fuels are your nation's largest export and if you take away your nation's largest export, you've got to accept a lower standard of living,” he said. 

READ MORE:

China’s Xi pledges not to build new coal-fired power projects abroad

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart trade swipes at UN General Assembly
World
3 days ago

California governor signs $15bn package to tackle climate change

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $15 billion package that will fund programs to tackle drought and climate change in the state after a ...
News
2 days ago

Courage is vital to dump coal for green gold

The shift to a green economy, powered mostly by renewable energy sources like wind and solar, is the goal of most governments as climate change ...
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

As climate change disrupts global economies, Barbara Creecy’s portfolio becomes even more important

Despite being minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Barbara Creecy is reluctant to adopt the label “greenie”.  Instead, she readily ...
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. WATCH | Cars damaged as fun-seekers flee fire at Heritage Day celebration in ... South Africa
  4. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  5. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app