EDITORIAL

Courage is vital to dump coal for green gold

The shift to a green economy, powered mostly by renewable energy sources like wind and solar, is the goal of most governments as climate change forces a seismic shift in mankind's relationship with Earth.



Finite energy resources, like coal and oil, can cause almost infinite damage to the world's ecology, threatening livelihoods and even survival. Until now, with the internal combustion engine as its totem, the industrial revolution that has shaped the world we live in has been powered by oil...