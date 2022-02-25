Cyberhackers dubbed 'MuddyWater' targeting governments and businesses worldwide

Iran-linked cyber operations are targeting a range of government and private sector organisations in multiple sectors across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, US security and law enforcement agencies said on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with British and other US authorities, said they had observed Iranians known as “MuddyWater” conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defence, local government and the oil and natural gas sectors.

Iran's mission to the UN in New York rejected “these baseless allegations and believes these allegations are part and parcel of the psychological warfare waged against Iran and of no factual or legal value whatsoever”, a spokesperson said.