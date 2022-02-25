Sci-Tech

Cyberhackers dubbed 'MuddyWater' targeting governments and businesses worldwide

25 February 2022 - 08:28 By Reuters
Iranians known as "MuddyWater" are accused of conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defence, local government, and the oil and natural gas sectors.
Iranians known as "MuddyWater" are accused of conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defence, local government, and the oil and natural gas sectors.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

Iran-linked cyber operations are targeting a range of government and private sector organisations in multiple sectors across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, US security and law enforcement agencies said on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with British and other US authorities, said they had observed Iranians known as “MuddyWater” conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defence, local government and the oil and natural gas sectors.

Iran's mission to the UN in New York rejected “these baseless allegations and believes these allegations are part and parcel of the psychological warfare waged against Iran and of no factual or legal value whatsoever”, a spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

Transnet cyber hack a warning of risk to SA

Country vulnerable as pandemic unleashes ransomware strikes
Business Times
6 months ago

EDITORIAL | There IT goes again: we need to heed the serious threat of cyber attacks

Transnet’s port and rail operations have been crippled by an IT breach creating ill-afforded backlogs
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

Cyber hackers are sneaking in through SA’s back door. We must be on guard

SA banks and businesses have fallen victim to a global Microsoft e-mail server cyber attack originated from China
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and ... South Africa
  3. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa
  4. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  5. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...