×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sci-Tech

Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

04 May 2022 - 11:58 By Reuters
Elon Musk, also CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. File image.
Elon Musk, also CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users, part of the billionaire entrepreneur’s push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals such as Meta Platforms’ Facebook.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet. “Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Last week, Reuters reported that Musk told banks he would develop new ways to monetise tweets and crack down on executive pay to slash costs at the social media platform company.

Musk also told the banks he planned to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral, sources told Reuters.

At the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday, Musk said the reach of Twitter was only “niche”, and he wanted a much bigger percentage of people to be on it.

Musk, also CEO of top electric vehicle maker Tesla, has been suggesting a raft of changes to Twitter since last month.

In tweets which were subsequently deleted, Musk suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.

After inking the deal to buy Twitter for $44bn (R696bn) last week, Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots and authenticate all humans.

READ MORE:

Musk says he wants to boost Twitter use from 'niche' to most Americans

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday he wants to expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current "niche" until most Americans use the ...
News
1 day ago

Phumzile Van Damme to Elon Musk: 'Grant anonymity to whistle-blowers but not peddlers of disinformation'

Van Damme said the authentication of Twitter users would be a great concept if it guaranteed anonymity and protection of personal data.
Politics
1 day ago

Fears for stability of platform as Musk leaps aboard

The decision by Pretoria-born rocket science genius Elon Musk to buy social media outfit Twitter may prove, in the fullness of time, to be the ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets — sources

Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44bn (R699bn) acquisition of Twitter that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics
  5. Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign World

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart