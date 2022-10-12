Samsung's successful App Factory celebrates its third cohort of graduates

Though there is a high demand for software developers in SA, there is still a need for more work-ready talent. Even when graduates have the technical skills, they don’t know how to work effectively in a team or transfer their knowledge to a real-world context.

In 2020, Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, in partnership with Samsung, launched an internship to address this skills shortage, and this year it celebrates the graduation of the third cohort of its successful App Factory.

The initiative recruits high-potential graduates from various tertiary institutions and allows them to work on realistic projects under the supervision of a senior developer for nine months.

In the real world, errors or bugs in software development projects come with a high cost. The App Factory creates a safe environment to “fail fast, learn faster”. The graduates learn full-stack development by mastering the theory, as well as tackling and delivering under pressure on realistic projects. Their technical skills are honed and they develop problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, effective communication, presenting, collaborating as a team, and information literacy.

“SA software development solutions are competing globally for talent so we need to make sure we are growing a quality talent pipeline locally that can be productive in the workplace fairly quickly. There is still too big a gap in the work readiness of graduates, which the App Factory addresses,” says Tshimologong Precinct CEO Lesley Donna Williams.

The first cohort in 2020 comprised eight interns from 85 applicants; the second, nine from 306; and the latest intake is 18 from 772 applicants. The teaching approach is intensive and high-impact, focusing on small groups and individual attention, and there is a high demand for the internship’s graduates.