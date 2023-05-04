Sci-Tech

WATCH | 3D printers bring a new kind of fish to fry

04 May 2023 - 10:09 By Reuters

An Israeli food-tech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish fillet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.

