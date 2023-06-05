Sci-Tech

Fibre down? Companies are turning to fixed-wireless connectivity to beat load-shedding blues

05 June 2023 - 17:07
Many companies are turning towards fixed-wireless networks as an alternative to fibre and mobile broadband while load-shedding puts telecoms networks under strain. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Rajesh Rajendran Nair

Companies are increasingly turning towards fixed-wireless networks as an alternative to fibre and mobile broadband while load-shedding puts telecom networks under strain. 

This is according to Hettie Botha, business unit manager at Nashua Kopano.

Kopano said fixed-wireless networks are showing resilience and delivering high levels of uptime, even when fibre and cellular connectivity are delayed.

Botha said wireless voice and data solutions not only offer reliable connectivity in remote areas that are underserved with high-speed cellular and fibre networks, but also an extra layer of redundancy for companies struggling with the impact of load-shedding on their operations.

“With a difficult winter looming, and forecasts we could reach higher stage of load-shedding on the worst days, every company needs to speak to its service providers to understand their risks and capabilities during extended outages,” she said.

