“Fixed wireless is emerging as a popular option because the carrier equipment is energy-efficient and well suited to being powered by alternative energy sources such as batteries and solar panels.”
How does fixed wireless access keep the signal strong?
Botha suggested companies look for fixed-wireless solutions provider that have invested in solar power and lithium batteries.
Service providers should also have contingency plans for when solar and battery power isn’t enough, she said — for example, the ability to rapidly deploy generators when necessary.
“Fixed-wireless access is also perfect as a redundant connection or alternative for fibre under other conditions. In the event of a cable cut or infrastructure failure, fixed-wireless networks will provide continued connectivity. This is especially key in areas where cable theft is a major problem, with thieves uprooting fibre networks in search of copper.
“Another way South African companies are navigating the complexities of the post Covid-19 hybrid workforce and constant load-shedding is by moving towards VoIP-based soft phones. One major benefit is that people can be reached on the same office number even when they’re working from home or a coffee shop.”
Fibre down? Companies are turning to fixed-wireless connectivity to beat load-shedding blues
Image: 123RF/Rajesh Rajendran Nair
Companies are increasingly turning towards fixed-wireless networks as an alternative to fibre and mobile broadband while load-shedding puts telecom networks under strain.
This is according to Hettie Botha, business unit manager at Nashua Kopano.
Kopano said fixed-wireless networks are showing resilience and delivering high levels of uptime, even when fibre and cellular connectivity are delayed.
Botha said wireless voice and data solutions not only offer reliable connectivity in remote areas that are underserved with high-speed cellular and fibre networks, but also an extra layer of redundancy for companies struggling with the impact of load-shedding on their operations.
“With a difficult winter looming, and forecasts we could reach higher stage of load-shedding on the worst days, every company needs to speak to its service providers to understand their risks and capabilities during extended outages,” she said.
Must have solar: Survey finds buyers keener on homes with green features
