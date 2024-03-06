Sci-Tech

Meta’s Facebook, Instagram back up after global outage

06 March 2024 - 06:54 By Aditya Soni and Jaspreet Singh
Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram were back up on Tuesday after a more than two-hour outage on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/©rafapress

Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram were back up on Tuesday after a more than two-hour outage caused by a technical issue that affected hundreds of thousands of users globally.

The disruptions started at around 10am ET, with many users saying on rival social media platform X they had been booted out of Facebook and Instagram and were unable to log in.

The White House National Security Council was monitoring the incident and not aware of any specific malicious cyber activity at this time, a spokesperson said.

At the peak of the outage, there were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue for everyone who was impacted,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X, without elaborating on the issue.

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users

Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the globe on Tuesday, according to outage tracking ...
News
12 hours ago

Meta, whose shares were down 1.2% in afternoon trading, did not immediately respond to a request seeking more details about the technical problem.

The company has about 3.19-billion daily active users across its family of apps, which also includes WhatsApp and Threads.

Its status dashboard earlier showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues.

However, the outage for WhatsApp and Threads was much smaller, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Several employees of Meta said on anonymous messaging app Blind they were unable to log in to their internal work systems, which left them wondering if they were laid off, according to posts seen by Reuters.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, with the platform's owner Elon Musk taking a shot at Meta with a post that said: “If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working.”

X has faced several disruptions to its service after Musk's $44bn purchase of the social media platform in October 2022, with an outage in December causing issues for more than 77,000 users in countries from the US to France.

Reuters

