The newest owner of a Gauteng cemetery‚ bought at a Johannesburg auction‚ on Thursday told TimesLIVE that it did not take much to convince him to buy into the business of the dead.

“We all need a resting place after we leave the retirement home‚” said the man who asked to remain anonymous.

“I think there is a big market for this‚” he said.

And he is right.

While municipalities in some of the big metros are fast running out of space for burials‚ this seasoned property investor is hoping to make a killing by ensuring that people don’t only rest in peace but that they rest in private too.

As more and more people shy away from using the fast-filling government graveyards‚ this owner says his property‚ purchased for almost R5 million‚ will provide comfort to the bereaved.

“It will be upmarket and well maintained. People will be able to leave their loved ones in peace‚” he said.

It will probably take up to a year before the privately-owned cemetery‚ situated in Winterveldt‚ is ready to welcome the first of at least 12‚500 permanent residents.

Earlier‚ TimesLIVE asked auctioneer Joff van Reenen whether this could be regarded as a profitable sale?

“Well how do you place value on a cemetery?” Van Reenen chuckled.

“But the sellers were very happy with the sale.”

According to Van Reenen‚ this was the very first time that such a property has gone under the hammer in South Africa and investors showed massive interest in the property.

“We received over 50 enquiries from as far as Durban and Cape Town and people are saying this is a lucrative business and good investment‚” said Van Reenen.

And it seems to more and more South Africans are willing to pay for their loved ones to not only rest in peace‚ but rest in private too. “There is a big demand for burials in private cemeteries‚” said owner of dozens of Martin’s Funeral Service parlours across South Africa‚ Martin Brits.

“The reason for this is that not all government cemeteries are well-maintained. Instead of cutting the grass‚ they will at times wait for it to grow before just burning it‚” Brits said.

Unfortunately‚ there are not a lot of private cemeteries and it cost and arm and a leg to buy a grave in those which existed.

“I know of one place where the pricing is around R20‚000‚” said Brits.

“But the place is presentable. It looks like a garden. It is like a phantom garden‚” he added.

So‚ for the newest owner of this land for the dead‚ what could he do to make it more attractive to its potential customers?

“Besides maintenance‚ affordability‚” said Brits.

So‚ with one graveyard already on his list of prized gems‚ the owner of the Winterveldt cemetery said it could be the first of many.

“It will depend on how this one goes‚” he said.