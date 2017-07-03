Burning tyres delay emergency help for man shot during Hout Bay unrest

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest as protests in Hout Bay turned violent on Monday.

Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert Daniels said ambulances responding to the shooting were delayed by the fallout from protest action that has rocked the Cape Town community since Saturday.

“There was a delay in emergency services delivering care to the man because police were unable to escort the ambulance. There are tyres burning at the police station entrance‚” he said.

The shooting was confirmed by police and by JP Smith‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security. Asked if the man had been shot with a rubber bullet‚ Smith replied: “Apparently not.” No other details were available.

Earlier‚ disgruntled community members overturned vehicles and damaged a mobile kitchen. Officials were able to avert an attack on an old-age home.