It was for this reason that the Board had taken a decision to immediately release the MD from his contractual responsibilities‚ Mashaba said. “This decision – which I fully support – will begin the process of restoring good governance and ending corruption at the power utility‚” Mashaba added.

“Weak corporate governance and corruption at City Power have for too long been allowed to rob our residents of much needed service delivery. This has most recently been made evident by alleged corruption and gross mismanagement of the Eldorado Park and Hopefield substation contracts where millions of Rand were paid to a contractor who has not performed the work required.

“Had City Power’s governance and management systems not been eroded by corruption‚ quality services would have been delivered to the residents of these communities‚” the Joburg mayor stated. He said he had also instructed the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service Unit to extract relevant information from the final report for the possible institution of criminal charges against numerous officials implicated.

The full contents of the forensic report could thus not be revealed at this sensitive stage. “To begin arresting the deep rooted corruption and mismanagement at the power utility‚ the board also decided to appoint the City’s Executive Director for Environmental and Infrastructure Services‚ Tiaan Ehlers‚ as Acting MD. The recruitment process for a new MD is currently underway and will be completed within the next 60 days.

“Going forward‚ our priority will be to bring stability to City Power as we finalise the appointment of a new MD‚” Mashaba added.

- TimesLIVE