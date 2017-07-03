When paramedics arrived at an accident in the Free State on Monday morning they found a bus with part of its left-hand side ripped off‚ dead and injured passengers lying on the ground and others wandering aimlessly.

The bus had hit a stationary truck on the N8‚ 15km outside Bloemfontein‚ killing six people and leaving 50 injured‚ some critically.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring confirmed six women died. Some passengers required advanced life support.

“One of the critically injured was airlifted by the provincial services helicopter to a hospital for urgent treatment‚" he said. Other patients were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

“The details surrounding this collision are not yet known but authorities were on the scene‚” said Meiring.