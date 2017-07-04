Army scamster who lured youth to Pretoria is a murderer
Petrus Ndaba‚ 55‚ referred to "The General" and a "Colonel"‚ is in fact a former military Private who has served prison time for murder‚ the South African National Defence Force disclosed on Tuesday.
"Mr Ndaba was arrested and charged with murder in 1993. He was tried in a civilian court and found guilty. He was subsequently sentenced to a jail term of 15 years in 1995‚" the SANDF said.
Ndaba is due back in court this week after being arrested for allegedly scamming prospective young job seekers in a jobs-for-money scam on Tuesday‚ 27 June 2017‚ in Pretoria.
Clarifying his military record‚ the SANDF said he had joined the then South African Defence Force (SADF) as a Public Service Act Personnel (PSAP) in 1991.
He was stationed at 115 South African Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Pretoria.
In 1992 he underwent basic military training and was appointed in the SADF in the rank of a private.
"At the time of his incarceration he was still in the rank of a private.
"The SANDF unequivocally wishes to state that the suspect was never at any stage during his short military career appointed in a rank of neither an officer nor a general officer."
Military Police and the Gauteng Provincial Government began investigating after hearing that close to 300 prospective job seekers were found stranded in Wonder Park‚ north of Pretoria. They were allegedly lured to the city from KwaZulu-Natal under the false pretence of employment in the SANDF.
“Allegations are that the man collected an undisclosed amount of money from unsuspecting parents in KZN‚” the Social Development department said in a statement at the time.
The SANDF said it did not utilise individuals‚ groups or groupings to recruit personnel.
