Petrus Ndaba‚ 55‚ referred to "The General" and a "Colonel"‚ is in fact a former military Private who has served prison time for murder‚ the South African National Defence Force disclosed on Tuesday.

"Mr Ndaba was arrested and charged with murder in 1993. He was tried in a civilian court and found guilty. He was subsequently sentenced to a jail term of 15 years in 1995‚" the SANDF said.

Ndaba is due back in court this week after being arrested for allegedly scamming prospective young job seekers in a jobs-for-money scam on Tuesday‚ 27 June 2017‚ in Pretoria.