Soweto residents have threatened to march to Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba's office over free basic water.

Residents say they were told by a local councillor that from this month residents should start paying for water.

Community leader Lindy Ndaba said Mashaba was determined to subject the people of Soweto to deeper poverty.

"Water is a basic need and we are refusing to pay. Unemployment is high and it will be impossible for people to pay for water. There are child-headed homes and pensioners who will be hugely affected‚" she said.

Ndaba said instead of coming to talk to them‚ Mashaba had dispatched the metro police‚ who fired rubber bullets at non-violent protesters.

Another resident‚ Ntombi Mkhwanazi‚ said community members are told to bring their personal details‚ including bank statements when they consult at local clinics.

"At the clinic you are given a form to fill in your details in order to bill water. We call on Mashaba to come directly to us and inform us about his decision. This is Soweto‚ we are not going to pay for water‚" she said.

Residents blockaded Chris Hani and Aaron Motsoaledi Roads as they took their anger to the streets.

Residents used burning tyres‚ stones and tree branches to blockade the roads and police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Residents have vowed to continue with the protests on Tuesday.

-SowetanLIVE