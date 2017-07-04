The Proudly South African campaign on Tuesday accused the Democratic Alliance of illegally using its logo in an advertisement placed in the Sunday Times this week.

"Proudly South African‚ the buy local advocacy campaign‚ distances itself 100% from the advert seen in The Sunday Times newspaper and on Twitter on 2 July in which the Democratic Alliance made illegal use of its logo‚" the organisation said in a statement.

"The Proudly South African logo is a registered trade mark and as such cannot be used without the organisation’s permission. Proudly South African is a non partisan‚ non political not for profit organisation‚ and as such will never align itself with any political party or message."

Proudly SA CEO Eustace Mashimbye: "This was a flagrant misuse of a legally protected trade mark‚ incorporated into a political advert and designed to mislead the public into thinking that Proudly South African in some way endorses the Democratic Alliance’s stance and views‚ which is not the case and we cannot let this go lightly without distancing ourselves from this and any other political campaign."

Proudly SA has demanded a public apology from the party on all platforms that carried the advert.

- TimesLIVE