South Africa

Women get rough ride in interviews

04 July 2017 - 06:26 By The Daily Telegraph
Research shows that despite greater access to higher education, there are still sizable gender barriers for women hoping to progress in academia.
Research shows that despite greater access to higher education, there are still sizable gender barriers for women hoping to progress in academia.
Image: File photo

Women are given a tougher time in job interviews and are interrupted more than men, a study has found.

According to researchers, women are more likely to be interrupted mid-sentence and face more follow-up questions in academic interviews, suggesting there is a gender imbalance in top jobs.

The study, published last week in the Journal of Social Sciences, found that men are twice as likely to interject while speaking to a woman.

And when they do cut in during a man-to-man discussion it is "generally more positive and affirming".

Analysing job interviews at two leading US universities over two years, researchers found that women were questioned more by hiring panels, making them more prone to rushing presentations.

The study also revealed a pervasive "prove it again" attitude towards women, which might explain why many academic fields are still male-dominated.

The research is in stark contrast to recent undergraduate trends in the UK, with female students now outnumbering men in two-thirds of courses.

It suggests that, despite greater access to higher education, there are still sizable gender barriers for women hoping to progress in academia.

The University of California and the University of Southern California videoed and analysed 119 job interviews.

They found that, on average, women were interrupted during five answers, but for men it was only four.

The study was published in the week when auditing group PwC disclosed that women in its UK operations earn on average 14% less than their male counterparts, and get smaller bonuses.

Most read

  1. Death toll increases in Mpumalanga crash South Africa
  2. Soweto residents protest over free water South Africa
  3. Samsung to invest over R230 billion in memory chip business News
  4. Rosettenville sex workers change the way they conduct business South Africa
  5. Japan typhoon grounds flights, injures three World

Latest Videos

Nzimande uncertain if SACP's alliance is with ANC or the Guptas
'You make your own barriers,' says 85-year-old running Gogo