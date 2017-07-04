Women get rough ride in interviews

Women are given a tougher time in job interviews and are interrupted more than men, a study has found.

According to researchers, women are more likely to be interrupted mid-sentence and face more follow-up questions in academic interviews, suggesting there is a gender imbalance in top jobs.

The study, published last week in the Journal of Social Sciences, found that men are twice as likely to interject while speaking to a woman.

And when they do cut in during a man-to-man discussion it is "generally more positive and affirming".

Analysing job interviews at two leading US universities over two years, researchers found that women were questioned more by hiring panels, making them more prone to rushing presentations.

The study also revealed a pervasive "prove it again" attitude towards women, which might explain why many academic fields are still male-dominated.

The research is in stark contrast to recent undergraduate trends in the UK, with female students now outnumbering men in two-thirds of courses.

It suggests that, despite greater access to higher education, there are still sizable gender barriers for women hoping to progress in academia.

The University of California and the University of Southern California videoed and analysed 119 job interviews.

They found that, on average, women were interrupted during five answers, but for men it was only four.

The study was published in the week when auditing group PwC disclosed that women in its UK operations earn on average 14% less than their male counterparts, and get smaller bonuses.