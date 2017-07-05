Gunshot wounds cost public hospitals billions each year

The price of a single bullet is as little as R6‚ but treating a gunshot wound in a South African public hospital comes with a hefty price tag for the government‚ which forks out about R25 000 for each patient.

The impact of these injuries on the state coffers is revealed in a report published in the SA Medical Journal.

“While the mortality rate attributable to firearms in SA is high‚ the burden of non-fatal firearm-related injuries is far worse‚” the report said.

The report‚ titled The Burden of Gunshot Injuries on Orthopaedic Healthcare Resources in South Africa‚ refers to a survey taken of 111 patients between the ages of 13 and 74 who were treated for non-fatal gunshot wounds at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town in 2012.