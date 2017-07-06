Police confirm one of its convoys involved in Pretoria accident
Police have confirmed that one of its convoys was involved in an accident in Pretoria on Thursday.
“A motorbike‚ while leading a convoy out of Pretoria‚ collided with a pedestrian at the Fountains Circle. The pedestrian and the biker (a police officer) are reportedly injured and they have both been conveyed to a local hospital. There were no VIPs being conveyed in the convoy at the time of the accident‚” police said in an official statement.
Earlier‚ people took to twitter to express shock as there was no formal communication on the accident.
Democratic Alliance MPL Kate Lorimer said the issue of VIP blue light brigades and their conduct on the road had to be addressed.
“On numerous occasions I have tried to highlight this issue in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature …But the ANC refuses to act. The ANC Presidency and the SAPS must urgently be called to account on this matter. Details of what happened and how many persons have been injured and who was in the motorcade at the time‚ must be made public‚” Lorimer said.
Earlier‚ presidential spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed that President Jacob Zuma was not part of the convoy.
“President Zuma is in Germany as we speak. He left South Africa last night. As I am speaking to you‚ I am…in Germany where the President is attending a G20 Summit. I can't tell what happened in that incident because I’m with the president here. What I can tell you is that President Zuma was not part of the cars you are referring to. I don’t even know who was being transported by those cars. The best people you can speak to is the SAPS‚” Ngqulunga said.
