Police have confirmed that one of its convoys was involved in an accident in Pretoria on Thursday.

“A motorbike‚ while leading a convoy out of Pretoria‚ collided with a pedestrian at the Fountains Circle. The pedestrian and the biker (a police officer) are reportedly injured and they have both been conveyed to a local hospital. There were no VIPs being conveyed in the convoy at the time of the accident‚” police said in an official statement.

Earlier‚ people took to twitter to express shock as there was no formal communication on the accident.

Democratic Alliance MPL Kate Lorimer said the issue of VIP blue light brigades and their conduct on the road had to be addressed.