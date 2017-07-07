Jordaan says SAFA to engage PSL on issue of club sales

“We are going to have a joint-liaison meeting soon with the PSL where these issues will be discussed‚” Jordaan said on Friday.

“As far as possible‚ we cannot be against ownership and control changes but we should argue very strongly against relocation. Otherwise‚ you will end up having all the 16 clubs based in Johannesburg.

“Already you find a highly concentrated number of teams in one area and it is in our interest to have a national league covering the whole country.