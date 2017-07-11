Beware of fake job listings

A Twitter user warned that someone had been posting vacancies for MultiChoice.

She tweeted: “Guys Pls RT for awareness let's save our people from trafficking.”

She claimed a person posing as an employee of the broadcaster would make contact with the job seeker who would then be chauffeured to an interview.

The job listing reads: “Hi. Do you know of any Matriculants with NO work experience willing to work at Multichoice. Shifts re 7am-3pm and 3pm-11pm with two days off in the week.”

Another user replied to the tweet saying: “Hi!!Plse do not respond to this msge. Bn discovered is a syndicate for human trafficking.”

MultiChoice has issued a statement warning the public to be vigilant: “Please be aware that there are dangerous scams disguised as recruitment ads for MultiChoice. One of our suppliers‚ Afrizan does use Facebook and twitter to advertise roles. Every advert has a reference number which can be verified against opportunities posted to the Afrizan website. Please note that neither MultiChoice nor its suppliers will ever offer to drive you to an interview.”

The broadcasting company has urged all potential job seekers to watch its website for any job listings.

The MultiChoice advert is one of many fake job listings online.

A private healthcare group has also been targeted by scammers.

“Over the past 12 months the hospital industry has become aware of fraudulent job offers‚ but we have seen a marked increase in these postings over the past few weeks. Job seekers who apply for hospital positions and are subsequently requested to make a payment upfront‚ should not part with any money as this is not how we recruit new employees‚” said Life Healthcare HR Executive‚ Juliet Mhango.

According to Life Healthcare‚ these job listings are posted on job portals to make them appear real. Users are scammed into paying a R4‚000 job application fee. Once the money is paid‚ the scammers disappear.

“We encourage job seekers to rather visit the Life Healthcare careers page and follow the application process from there” she said.

Meanwhile SARS has dedicated a section on their website to alert South Africans about the fake SARS emails.

“You need to be aware of email scams and so we’ve created a section of the website where we will post updates of any scams we have heard about. Similarly we would like you to tell us about any emails you think are scams or phishing. To report or to get more information on phishing‚ please send an email to phishing@sars.gov.za or call the Fraud and Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 00 2870” a statement on the website reads.

“Members of the public are randomly emailed with false ‘spoofed’ emails made to look as if these emails were sent from SARS‚ but are in fact fraudulent emails aimed at enticing unsuspecting taxpayers to part with personal information such as bank account details.”