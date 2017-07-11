South Africa will start their fourth qualification campaign for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) when they travel to Botswana this weekend with another scrabbled together squad under coach Stuart Baxter.

The CHAN tournament is open only to players who ply their trade in their domestic leagues‚ and aside from when South Africa hosted the tournament in 2014‚ they have always battled to put together a squad that truly reflects the quality of the PSL.

They entered the qualifiers for the first tournament that was staged in Ivory Coast in 2009‚ but were ousted at the final stage by Zimbabwe‚ losing both legs of their qualifier for a 3-0 aggregate loss.

South Africa had received a walkover in the previous round when Mauritius withdrew late.