Public Protector gives up Reserve Bank fight as court case looms

The public protector will not oppose a court challenge against her binding proposal calling for a change to the mandate of the Reserve Bank, her office announced yesterday.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended last month that the central bank's mandate of maintaining price and currency stability be changed to focus on growth.

That set off a political row that has hit the rand and government bonds, and prompted court challenges from Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and parliament Speaker Baleka Mbete. They argue that Mkhwebane went beyond the scope of her mandate.