Four people have been killed in a horrific accident on the R72‚ about 50km from East London this morning.

All four died on the scene‚ said health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.

Another person was critically injured in the accident.

The accident involved two trucks and a Hyundai H100. The injured person was rushed to hospital.

Twelve people have died on the Eastern Cape road since Monday.

Eight people perished on the same road in two separate accidents between Mthatha and Dutywa on Monday on the same spot‚ three hours apart.

-DispatchLIVE