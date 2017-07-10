Nomzamo Mbatha knows why car accident was 'blown out of propotion'

A car accident involving actress Nomzamo Mbatha which happened in March has resurfaced and has turned into a public mud-slinging match between her and another driver over the past week.

Nomzamo and a man named Lucky Leshika were involved the car crash car that resulted in the damage of both their cars. A scathing Facebook post which Lucky shared four months ago made its way back onto social media last week.

Speaking about the issue on Fresh Breakfast, Nomzamo said she knew why the issue had resurfaced and why it was handled the way it was.

"I know that the reason why it's been blown out of proportion or it's being handled in the manner in which it has been handled from the beginning is because of who I am and where I am," she said.

In the Facebook post Lucky slammed Nomzamo and accused her of "destroying" something he had worked hard for.