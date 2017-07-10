Nomzamo Mbatha knows why car accident was 'blown out of propotion'

TshisaLIVE

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has spoken out about the car accident that occurred earlier this year, March 2017.
A car accident involving actress Nomzamo Mbatha which happened in March has resurfaced and has turned into a public mud-slinging match between her and another driver over the past week.

Nomzamo and a man named Lucky Leshika were involved the car crash car that resulted in the damage of both their cars. A scathing Facebook post which Lucky shared four months ago made its way back onto social media last week. 

Speaking about the issue on Fresh Breakfast, Nomzamo said she knew why the issue had resurfaced and why it was handled the way it was.

"I know that the reason why it's been blown out of proportion or it's being handled in the manner in which it has been handled from the beginning is because of who I am and where I am," she said.

In the Facebook post Lucky slammed Nomzamo and accused her of "destroying" something he had worked hard for. 

I just want people to know how heartless you are. You destroyed something I worked very hard for it even though is not...

Posted by Malagan Lucky Leshika on Friday, 24 March 2017

Nomzamo's management sent out a statement explaining the actress had followed the right procedure when the accident occurred.  They said the actress had obtained a police case number and involved her insurance company in the matter.

"At the end of the day there are legal proceedings. If you're in a car accident you should know what to do, you can't be in an accident and then give someone money because then it looks like an admission of guilt and also how do you explain that in the court of law?" asked the actress.

Nomzamo has also made screen shots of text conversations between her and Lucky available.

Lucky could not be reached for further comment. 

