A KwaZulu-Natal mother has recounted how her 10-year-old daughter and three-year-old niece were repeatedly raped by old men allegedly solicited by their grandmother in exchange for cash.

The 28-year-old woman‚ from Mzingazi near Richards Bay‚ cannot be named to protect the identity of the rape victims.

She told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that she became suspicious of her daughter’s strange behaviour when she caught her trying to have sex with another child.

Then she started hearing rumours that her daughter was sleeping with old men‚ allegedly arranged by her grandmother‚ who is currently on the run.

“She started coming back home late from school and sometimes with a swollen forehead. When I asked her what happened‚ she would mumble something‚” she said.

But when this continued‚ “one day I decided to strip her and discovered that she had had sexual intercourse.”

The woman said the girl confessed that she had been sleeping with old men on her way back from school and that she had learnt it from her grandmother.

“She told me that my mother would come back home drunk with old men and she would force her and my three-year-old niece to sleep with them in exchange for money‚” she said.

She said the girl had told her this had happened over a long period of time while she was living with her grandmother in Mkuze‚ where she was born.

“I immediately alerted the police and the girl was taken to Ngwelezane Hospital‚ where it was confirmed that she had been raped‚” said the mother.

One man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ has been arrested‚ and the police are still looking for other suspects‚ according to the mother.

The Grade 3 girl was taken by social workers on Monday and is now being kept in a place of safety in Ngwelezane near Empangeni.

Her mother said she had fetched her from her grandmother in June last year after her mother had kicked out her father from their home.

The mother of two other children‚ aged five and seven‚ said her daughter had also developed genital sores as a result of being repeatedly raped by old men.

She had also learnt that her 59-year-old mother had fled her home in Mkuze and was believed to be in hiding somewhere near Jozini.

The 10-year-old girl told SABC radio during an interview on Wednesday morning that she had since become sexually hyperactive as a result of being repeatedly raped.

-TimesLIVE