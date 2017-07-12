While South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has had to scratch around for players‚ his Botswana counterpart David Bright will have the cream of his country’s domestic league available.

Gaborone United forward Kabelo Seakanyeng will be another dangerman for South Africa to contend with.

South Africa defeated Botswana 2-0 in the Plate semifinals of the recently completed regional championship‚ thanks to goals from Judas Moseamedi and Riyaad Norodien.

Only the latter has remained in the squad for the CHAN qualifier.

The first leg of the CHAN qualifier is in Francistown on Saturday (kick-off 15h30)‚ with the return set for the Moruleng Stadium on July 22.

Botswana squad:

Goalkeepers: Mwampule Masule (Township Rollers)‚ Anthony Gouws (Jwaneng Galaxy)‚ Michael James (Black Forest)‚ Goitseone Phoko (Gaborone United).

Defenders: Mosha Gaolaolwe‚ Simisane Mathumo‚ Bogosi Kaekwe (all Township Rollers)‚ Thabo Leinanyane (Jwaneng Galaxy)‚ Kaelo Kgaswane (Security Systems)‚ Onkabetse Seforo (BDF XI)‚ Letsweletse Leririma (Police XI).