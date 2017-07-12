Soccer

Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter

12 July 2017 - 13:12 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana midfielder Riyaad Norodien during a Cosafa Cup match against Botswana on 25 June 2017.
Image: Prosport International

Botswana have named a full-strength side for their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against South Africa‚ including Player of the Season Lemponye Tshireletso from Township Rollers.

The highly-rated Thabang Sesinyi‚ who is almost sure to leave Jwaneng Galaxy‚ has also been included‚ with much of the side that competed at the recently completed COSAFA Cup included.

While South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has had to scratch around for players‚ his Botswana counterpart David Bright will have the cream of his country’s domestic league available.

Gaborone United forward Kabelo Seakanyeng will be another dangerman for South Africa to contend with.

South Africa defeated Botswana 2-0 in the Plate semifinals of the recently completed regional championship‚ thanks to goals from Judas Moseamedi and Riyaad Norodien.

Only the latter has remained in the squad for the CHAN qualifier.

The first leg of the CHAN qualifier is in Francistown on Saturday (kick-off 15h30)‚ with the return set for the Moruleng Stadium on July 22.

Botswana squad:

Goalkeepers: Mwampule Masule (Township Rollers)‚ Anthony Gouws (Jwaneng Galaxy)‚ Michael James (Black Forest)‚ Goitseone Phoko (Gaborone United).

Defenders: Mosha Gaolaolwe‚ Simisane Mathumo‚ Bogosi Kaekwe (all Township Rollers)‚ Thabo Leinanyane (Jwaneng Galaxy)‚ Kaelo Kgaswane (Security Systems)‚ Onkabetse Seforo (BDF XI)‚ Letsweletse Leririma (Police XI).

Midfielders: Letlhogonolo Senwelo‚ Tapiwa Gadibolae (both Police XI)‚ Richard Legwaila (BDF XI)‚ Lemogang Maswena (Orapa United)‚ Lemponye Tshireletso (Township Rollers)‚ Thero Setsile (Jwaneng Galaxy)‚ Godiraone Modingwane (Morupule Wanderers)‚ Tumelo Mazebedi (Security Systems)‚ Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Black Forest).

Strikers: Thabang Sesinyi (Jwaneng Galaxy)‚ Tumisang Orebonye‚ Kabelo Seakanyeng (both Gaborone United)‚ Hendrick Moy (Police XI).

- TimesLIVE

