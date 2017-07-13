Metered taxi drivers deny reports of protest

Abner Mashikinya‚ metered taxi association spokesperson‚ said that they were simply driving to Zoo Lake to have their meeting with the office of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

“We are not striking‚ but our members from Pretoria‚ Ekurhuleni‚ Johannesburg and Sedibeng areas are coming to the meeting scheduled with the mayor to hand over a memorandum‚” said Mashikinya.

“At the moment we are waiting for the mayor to send a representative. The police are monitoring us even though we have made it clear that we are not striking.”

Metered taxi operators in cities across the country have been up in arms against Uber for many months.

They argue that the phone application-based taxi service is forcing them out of business.