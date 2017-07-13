South Africa

Metered taxi drivers deny reports of protest

13 July 2017 - 13:29 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Metered taxi drivers say they have not blocked the M1 highway in Johannesburg, but commuters say otherwise.
Metered taxi drivers have disputed claims made on social media that they have blocked the M1 highway south near Woodmead‚ Johannesburg‚ due to a protest on Thursday morning.

@MsMolobi on Twitter posted that maxi taxis wreaking havoc on the highway.

“And yet again our lawless taxi associations doing their own thing with disregard to other road users on the M1 south Woodmead‚” @PigSpotter

Abner Mashikinya‚ metered taxi association spokesperson‚ said that they were simply driving to Zoo Lake to have their meeting with the office of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

“We are not striking‚ but our members from Pretoria‚ Ekurhuleni‚ Johannesburg and Sedibeng areas are coming to the meeting scheduled with the mayor to hand over a memorandum‚” said Mashikinya.

“At the moment we are waiting for the mayor to send a representative. The police are monitoring us even though we have made it clear that we are not striking.”

Metered taxi operators in cities across the country have been up in arms against Uber for many months.

They argue that the phone application-based taxi service is forcing them out of business.

