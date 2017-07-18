Alleged sex offender Nigel Lee Tucker may soon be forced to await his extradition trial date in the comfort of a Cape Town prison cell‚ rather than on his own couch.

Tucker‚ 52‚ a helicopter pilot and IT specialist‚ was arrested in March last year during a sting coordinated by the SAPS following an extradition request from the UK.

He fled to Cape Town around 2000 from Britain while out on bail and faces 42 charges relating to sexual offences involving boys under the age of 16 in his home country.

Tucker was convicted in absentia while on the run and successfully appealed the ruling. However‚ new charges were brought and three arrest warrants issued after other members of the child abuse ring were again found guilty in 2008.

Tucker is one of many awaiting-trial prisoners and parolees who‚ as part of bail conditions set by a magistrate‚ wears an electronic tracking bracelet that is monitored 24/7.

He and around 500 others who are monitored using the same system now face being put back in jail as a dispute rages on between the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and Engineered System Solutions (ESS)‚ the company that provides the tracking service.

Alternatively‚ offenders like Tucker could escape justice if the tags are removed.