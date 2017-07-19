A man who preyed on young boys in the Noordgesig area near Eldorado Park‚ south of Johannesburg‚ will most likely spend a long time behind bars.

Kelvin Thompson‚ 23‚ was on Wednesday found guilty of eight counts of rape by Judge Andre Petersen in the Johannesburg High Court.

He was acquitted of a sexual grooming charge.

Petersen told the court that he could not immediately give reasons for his judgment as his laptop‚ which contained the document‚ had been stolen.

He postponed the matter to Friday‚ when he would have the judgment prepared once again.

A summary of Thompson’s case‚ however‚ revealed how he lured victims to his house before raping them.

“The accused lured the complainants to his home by promising them a bicycle. [He] would subsequently rape the complainants by penetrating [their] anuses with his penis or an object‚” it read.

Most of his victims knew him.

One of them‚ however‚ said Thompson was a complete stranger to him. He had approached him while he walked on New Canada Road in Soweto.

He accosted him to a nearby field at gunpoint and raped him. Thompson’s youngest victim was just eight years old at the time of the attack.

Judgment was handed down in an almost empty court‚ despite the several victims and parents who had testified in the trial.

Meanwhile‚ Thompson seemed unmoved by the judgment‚ with a blank look on his face while it was handed down.

He briefly engaged with his lawyer before being led down to the police cells.

- TimesLIVE