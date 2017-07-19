We have to finish off Botswana‚ says Bafana defender Junaid Sait
Bafana Bafana defender Junaid Sait is confident that they will finish off the job when they host Botswana in the second leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.
The South Africans lead 2-0 from the first leg encounter played away from home in Francistown last weekend and Junaid‚ who is the son of former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu midfielder Kamaal‚ is confident of a positive result.
If Bafana Bafana finish off the job as they are expected to on Saturday and progress to the third round of the qualifiers‚ they are likely to meet Zambia.
The Zambians have what appears to be unassailable lead after beating Swaziland 4-0 in their first leg at Somhlolo Stadium last weekend.
“Coach Stuart Baxter has told us to carry on with the winning mentality and attitude that we showed in Botswana and we are definitely going for the win in the second leg to ensure that we progress to the next round of this competition‚" he said.
"For most of the younger players‚ this is the opportunity to represent our country and make sure that we learn the ropes of playing at this level so that when other opportunities of playing at senior tournaments arise we are ready.”
He added that their victory over Botswana away from home was a result of working together as a team and following the instructions from the coach.
“I think we did well as a team and we followed instructions from the coach very well.
"I was itching to play because this is the national team where competition is always tough and all the players want to play.
"I am here to learn from an experienced coach like Stuart Baxter and become a better player for the future.”
Earlier this year‚ Sait captained Stellenbosch FC in the promotion and relegation play-offs but the lower tier club failed to graduate to the PSL‚ even though he personally learnt valuable lessons from the experience.
“As captain of the team‚ I was even more disappointed that we did not make it to the PSL because it would have been a huge achievement.
"I am not sure whether I am going to play there next season but if I am going to be there hopefully we can give it another go and maybe gain promotion‚” he said.
- TimesLIVE
