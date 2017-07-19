Bafana Bafana defender Junaid Sait is confident that they will finish off the job when they host Botswana in the second leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.

The South Africans lead 2-0 from the first leg encounter played away from home in Francistown last weekend and Junaid‚ who is the son of former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu midfielder Kamaal‚ is confident of a positive result.

If Bafana Bafana finish off the job as they are expected to on Saturday and progress to the third round of the qualifiers‚ they are likely to meet Zambia.