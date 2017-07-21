The man who destroyed the West Coast rock lobster

Cape Town businessman Arnold Bengis drained South Africa's seas - and now it is payback time.

A US court has ordered the 81-year-old to pay South Africa $37-million (about R483-million) for catching thousands of tons of rock lobster over 14 years.

The restitution amount replaces a $21-million payment Bengis agreed to make to South Africa in 2004. Because he paid only $1.25-million and placed the rest "out of reach of the US", Manhattan District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan sentenced him on Wednesday to more than four years' imprisonment.

Kaplan ordered an immediate arrest warrant for Bengis, now living in Israel. State attorney Kiersten Fletcher said US authorities would try to extradite him.

Said the judge: "There is value to Mr Bengis understanding that.there may be a knock at the door and a pair of handcuffs in his future."

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries wanted $100-million in restitution but it welcomed Kaplan's judgment.

"We are fairly satisfied with the $37-million, but we hope [Bengis] won't appeal it, so the payment will be effected as soon as possible," said the department's Thembalethu Vico.

Although Bengis's activities stopped 17 years ago, damage to the coastal ecosystem was still depriving fishing communities of access to resources, he said.