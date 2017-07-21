Sapu suspends 10111 strike for the weekend
The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has suspended the 10111 strike for the weekend.
Sapu’s general secretary Oscar Skommere said the decision had been taken “for the benefit of the public we serve” and to give the negotiations led by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) a chance to resolve the dispute.
“The CCMA initiative must be given a chance to unfold without any undue pressure‚” Skommere said‚ but “the suspension of the strike must not be viewed by management as a way of us giving in to their arrogance”.
The 10111 employees around the country want the South African Police Service to pay them a living wage.
According to the memorandum presented to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ Sapu is demanding that the salary upgrades recommended by a task team set up by suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega in 2013 be implemented.
The task team's report recommended that the salary scale for 10111 employees be upgraded to level seven. The union has charged that instead‚ the SAPS wants to migrate the 10111 posts from the Public Service Act to the SA Police Act.
Sapu said the 10111 employees are expected to return to their posts on Saturday morning.
