Sapu suspends 10111 strike for the weekend

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has suspended the 10111 strike for the weekend.

Sapu’s general secretary Oscar Skommere said the decision had been taken “for the benefit of the public we serve” and to give the negotiations led by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) a chance to resolve the dispute.

“The CCMA initiative must be given a chance to unfold without any undue pressure‚” Skommere said‚ but “the suspension of the strike must not be viewed by management as a way of us giving in to their arrogance”.

The 10111 employees around the country want the South African Police Service to pay them a living wage.