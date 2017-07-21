South Africa

Security guards fight for their lives after East London heist

21 July 2017 - 13:01 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Police investigate the scene after a heist in East London.
Image: Mark Andrews

Three SBV security guards are fighting for their lives at St Dominics hospital in East London after they were shot and wounded before their assault rifles and millions of rands were stolen this morning.

The dramatic heist started at Southernwood's Malcomess Mall before ending about 600m away at Usher Street‚ where the guards were shot at close range and dumped next to their cash truck.

According to Malcomess centre manager Eric Moss‚ the incident started at the Absa bank branch in Southernwood before the guards were taken in their own truck.

“They shot one of the guards in front of the Absa branch‚ disarmed them and got into the vehicle with them and drove off via Gatley Street.”

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said the case has not been registered because investigating officers are still at the two scenes.

“Once the case is registered we will then forward the docket to the organised crime unit. We can confirm that the incident happened but we are still working on the scene.”

-DispatchLIVE

