South Africa

Controversial Mandela book hits the shelves

24 July 2017 - 10:31 By Petru Saal
Penguin Random House South Africa will not be withdrawing Vejay Ramlakan's book about late icon Nelson Mandela.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Penguin Random House South Africa will not be withdrawing the controversial Nelson Mandela book that has caused a stir since the announcement of its release.

Mandela’s last Years was written by Vejay Ramlakan‚ the principal physician who cared for the former president.

The book hit shelves on Monday‚ but the publishing house has been slapped with threats of legal action. The Mandela family has denied agreeing to the book.

Marketing and publicity manager for Penguin Random House‚ Amanda Van Rhyn‚ said the company is ready for any legal action that may come their way.

“The book is already out. We did not anticipate the backlash we have been receiving. However‚ we are prepared should there be any legal action as a result of the book. At this stage there are no plans to remove the book from shelves but that will obviously depend on what will come our way‚ then it will go to our lawyers. But for now it is business as usual‚” said Van Rhyn.

In a statement released on the eve of the book’s launch‚ Penguin Random House South Africa said that they had accepted the book for publication after the author had assured them that he had received permission from a family member to write the book. This family member was also presented with a manuscript of the book.

“Mandela’s Last Years sets the record straight about the final years of his life. Written by the head of his medical team‚ the military doctor who witnessed first-hand what the former president was experiencing‚ it documents the complex medical challenges‚ the interactions between family members and staff‚ the constant scrutiny from the press‚ and the actions and responses of Mandela himself‚” the statement read.

“Written with respect and with the support of family members‚ this book completes the story of Nelson Mandela. It reveals a man who showed immense courage‚ not only when he fought for the freedom of millions of people‚ but until the very end of his own life.”

The suggested retail price for the book is R230‚ and it’s available at all major bookstores nationwide.

- TimesLIVE

