Mandela family welcomes withdrawal of controversial book written by Madiba’s doctor

Publishers Penguin Random House South Africa (PRHSA) announced in a statement on Monday that the book would be immediately withdrawn "from the trade". This followed objections by the family and the executors of the Nelson Mandela’s estate who distanced themselves from the book after former First Lady‚ Graca Machel‚ on Friday threatened to sue the author‚ Lieutenant-General Vejay Ramlakan‚ arguing it breached patient-doctor confidentiality.

Ramlakan was Madiba’s doctor for nearly a decade.

Penguin‚ which had stated that it had accepted Mandela’s Last Years for publication after the author advised it that he had been requested by Mandela’s family to publish the book‚ said it was withdrawing the book out of respect for the late struggle icon’s family.

Responding to the news on Monday evening‚ Mandla Mandela said the family were “delighted”.

“We believe this is the correct choice as it upholds the dignity of our world icon and respects the wishes of his family to guard the sanctity of his last moments.

“We applaud Penguin for acting decisively and wish to express our sincere appreciation to them for taking heed and being sensitive to the feelings of the family and those entrusted with the protection of Madiba’s legacy‚” Mandla said.