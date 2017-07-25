Another witness‚ Paul Erasmus‚ who had worked as a police officer for the apartheid government‚ detailed the dirty tricks employed by the state in order to keep its propaganda rolling.

Erasmus‚ who described himself as a “naughty” official‚ was involved in covert operations aimed at discrediting the African National Congress and publishing propaganda.

Erasmus worked on the 9th floor at John Vorster Square. In 1993 he was discharged from the police force on medical grounds – post-traumatic stress. He was involved in 11 000 cases in his 10 years working with the apartheid security forces.

He also gave evidence before the Goldstone Commission and applied for amnesty from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for his some of his sins.

Erasmus entered the police force when he was about 20 and told the Pretoria High Court how the security forces divided their human resources according to races in order to have officers focusing on certain specified racial groups. One of the racial groups was white people who worked with the ANC.

“The powers that be believed that black people could not organise a revolution if it was not for the white communist that was behind them‚” he said.

But Erasmus‚ who was good at art‚ was used mostly to spread propaganda in an organised system established by the apartheid government. This included printing 100 000 posters to be distributed in just one night to strategic spots across the country.

Propaganda was disseminated to schools‚ churches and every space in society.

He described how the apartheid government used disinformation‚ or what is these days known as fake news‚ to achieve its aims.

“It was the most effective tool that the old South African government had in fighting the liberation movement. We stopped at nothing. We had laissez-faire to do anything.”