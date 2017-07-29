Carnage on the N12 after military bus overturns

One soldier died‚ four were critically hurt and 38 suffered minor injuries when a South African National Defence Force bus overturned on Friday.

The accident happened on the N12 near Victoria West in the Northern Cape after the bus left Kimberley on its way to Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape‚ where the soldiers were due to take part in a soccer tournament.

“Emergency medical personnel attended to the scene and stabilised the injured. The name of the deceased member will be announced as soon as the next-of-kin have been informed‚” said a Defence Force statement.

“Three critically injured members were taken by road to a hospital in De Aar and subsequently airlifted to 3 Military hospital in Bloemfontein‚ and one highly critical member was airlifted from the scene of the accident to a hospital in George for further emergency medical treatment.

“Details on the circumstances that led to the bus overturning will form part of an investigation into the bus accident.”