New report hots up debate on anonymity of sperm donors

Gynaecologists have warned unmasking sperm and egg donors could reduce the prospects of infertile couples having children of their own.

The SA Law Reform Commission recently released a discussion paper, open for comment until the end of August, asking if the law should not be changed to allow children conceived with donor sperm or egg the right to know their biological origins.

The commission argued that some of these children might develop "genealogical bewilderment" as a result of not knowing and children need genetic information as part of healthy psychological development.

The paper asks why the anonymity should be retained since genetic testing advancement makes it likely children would discover they are not biologically related to one or both their "parents".

But doctors in the fertility field warn this could result in a drop in donor numbers.

Infertility Awareness Association of SA spokesman Meggan Zunkel said: "Donors generally do not want children conceived through the donor process contacting them years down the line."

SA Society for Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy spokesman Paul le Roux said: "Studies show the development of children who have not been informed of their biological parents has not been harmed."

Centre for Child Law spokesman Sebastian Mansfield-Barry said: "The centre supports an approach that puts the child in the best position to know his or her biological origins."

He said there is a growing trend towards openness in gamete donations.

"This trend can be likened to our approach to adoptions, where the adopted child can access information about their biological parents when they turn 18."